Heavy Rain Alert for Eastern Maharashtra
Heavy Rain Alert for Eastern Maharashtra

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2022, 23:30 IST

Nagpur, India

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Nagpur, said rainfall activity was very likely to increase over Vidarbha on July 20-21. (File photo: PTI)

The weather department on Thursday issued an orange alert for Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha, warning of “very heavy rainfall” in some places. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Nagpur, said rainfall activity was very likely to increase over Vidarbha on July 20-21.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely in Vidarbha on Saturday and Sunday and very heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Nagpur districts, it said.

Similarly, heavy rainfall was also likely at isolated places in Amravati, Chandrapur and Wardha districts, it added.

first published:August 18, 2022, 23:30 IST
last updated:August 18, 2022, 23:30 IST