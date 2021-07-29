Heavy Rain Alert For Most of North Indian States, Red Alert Issued in Uttarakhand

Most of the north Indian states have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days. Due to this, the water level has increased in rivers both in hilly areas and plains. Several states have been battling flash floods which have claimed many lives and have resulted in huge loss of property. It seems the trouble is likely to worsen as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rains will continue to lash these states for the next few days.

IMD has announced heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till Friday. While a red alert has been issued in Uttarakhand, and an orange alert has been sounded for Delhi.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain amounting to more than 200 mm of rainfall. It is meant to direct authorities to take action in order to prevent or deal with any eventualities. On the other hand, an orange alert is a prediction for extremely bad weather and possible disruption of commuting due to waterlogging as well as outages.

The weather agency has advised residents not to venture out unnecessarily. Over the weekend, moderate to locally heavy rainfall will continue in these states.

A large number of areas are likely to witness waterlogging following incessant downpours.

Due to the prevailing wet weather conditions, the maximum temperature is expected to be below normal.

Meanwhile, low pressure is present over the north Bay of Bengal which is expected to move westward this weekend. Under the influence, heavy rain is expected in east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh from Friday. This is likely to intensify on July 31 and a heavy downpour will also be witnessed in Odisha, the Ganga region of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Konkan, Goa and Western Ghats region will also receive heavy rain till August 1.

