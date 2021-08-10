Heavy Rain Alert in 17 Districts of Madhya Pradesh

The capital city of central Indian state Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, has been witnessing heavy rain since Friday morning. The city was receiving continuous rain since Thursday night and it turned into a heavy downpour on Friday morning. The heavy rain in the city continued for several hours.

With intermittent heavy rain, people have breathed a sigh of relief after 15 days of continuous sweltering heat. But as a result of heavy rain, many of the city’s main squares are flooded and in several parts of the city people are facing water logging problems. In low-line areas, water entered many houses after roads were flooded.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange alerts for 17 districts of the state. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in these districts. Heavy rain is expected in several districts including Rewa, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Shahdol, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Indore, Gwalior and Ujjain. The weather agency also predicted heavy rain in the Chambal division.

According to the IMD, the districts of Narsinghpur, Pachmarhi, Damoh, Betul, Mandla, Umaria and Tikamgarh are already receiving heavy rain.

To seek the Centre’s help to rescue around 50 persons stuck in a flooded area, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked for deployment of Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to evacuate the stranded residents as Air Force helicopters were unable to fly due to the inclement weather.

Following the conversation between CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Union Home Minister, teams of NDRF and the Army rushed to the flood-affected area.

Over 50,000 people have been affected by the flood and have been shifted to over 125 camps. Due to floods, thousands of shops and houses have been washed away and thousands are left with nothing but rubble.

On Friday, in a statement, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accepted that it was a gigantic and frightening flood, “the worst he had seen in his life”.

