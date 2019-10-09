Heavy Rain Batters Pune, One Dead After Tree Falls on Service Van of PMPML
The service van had been sent to the busy Tilak Road to attend to another bus which had broken down, an official said.
Police personnel check fallen damaged electric wires due to heavy rains in Pune city, Wednesday night, Oct. 09, 2019 .(PTI Photo)
Pune: A tree fell on a service van of civic transport service PMPML, killing the driver, as heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday evening.
The service van had been sent to the busy Tilak Road to attend to another bus which had broken down, an official said.
As the maintenance and repair staff got down, Vijay Navdhane, the van's driver, parked it under a tree in a bylane, the official said.
As the luck would have it, the tree was uprooted due to the strong winds and crashed onto the van, trapping him inside.
Navdhane was rescued but succumbed to injuries, the official said.
The spell of rain lasted for about an hour. Water logging led to heavy traffic jams at many places. MNS chief Raj Thackeray's scheduled election rally in the city had to be called off due to the rain.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS