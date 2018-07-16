Heavy Rain Claims 12 Lives in The Last One Week in Kerala

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds that lashed Kerala have claimed 12 lives in the last one week, besides causing widespread damage to property and crops.With low-lying areas under flood water,over 5000 people have been shifted to relief campus across the state, the state control room monitoring the rain incidents here, said.Two people, one each at Malappuram and Kottayam districts, died in rain related incidents on Monday, the control room officials said.A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with District Collectors through video conference, reviewed the flood situation in the state.The Chief Minister asked district authorities to dispense the compensation to flood-affected people without any delay.Train services via Ernakulam were disrupted as a major railway station in Kochi city was hit by rain waters.Flight services were not affected at Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery, an airport spokesman said.Road traffic was also hit in various parts due to water logging. Several low-lying areas were inundated and roads were cut off, especially in high range areas, officials said.Nearly 30 rehabilitation centres were opened in Kottayam district to accommodate hundreds of people affected by floods.Major towns in Kottayam district, including Pala and Erattupetta,were almost isolated in the floods,officials said.Nearly 1000 hectares of paddy were submerged in flood waters in the district, they said Ernakulam district authorities said 3,254 affected people have been housed in 31 camps.People in coastal areas in the district, including in Chellanam, were affected by high tides.In the hilly Idukki district, landslips occurred in at least two places.With the water level in many dams rising, authorities were forced to open shutters in many places.According to a report from Idukki, the water level at the Mullaperiyar reservoir was 130 feet on Monday. Similarly, most of the major rivers are also in spate.In the second spell of rains, 614 houses have been partially damaged and 20 fully across Kerala, officials added.Educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts remained closed today as Collectors declared a holiday due to heavy rains.According to Indian Meterological Department sources said the rains would continue till July 19.