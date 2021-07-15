Heavy Rain Expected in Himachal Pradesh, UP, Rajasthan & J&K for Next 5 Days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain may occur at some places of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan for the next 4-5 days. The department has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan as well as Jammu and Kashmir. A yellow alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which are already suffering heavy losses due to incessant rain. The prediction has come at a time when the monsoon has covered most states in Northern and Western parts of the country.

IMD in its weather forecast said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Haryana today. Heavy rainfall may occur in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-NCR received heavy rain on Wednesday, giving relief to the people from the heat and humidity. However, due to rain, water-logging caused traffic jams in many areas of Delhi. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi for the next six days.

IMD has expressed the possibility of light rainfall in many districts of Uttar Pradesh including the capital Lucknow. It also issued a warning of heavy rainfall in various districts including Saharanpur, Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri.

The department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in different areas of Haryana and Punjab for the coming four-five days. In the last 36 hours, 263 mm of rain was recorded in Karnal in Haryana and hence bringing down the maximum temperature by nine degrees to 25 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, there has been heavy rainfall at isolated places and light to moderate rainfall at some places in Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has warned people to be careful in Kota, Baran, Sirohi, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Barmer, Pali and Jalore amidst the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning during the next 24 hours.

