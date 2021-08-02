Heavy Rain Expected in Rajasthan Till Thursday, Red Alert in 3 Districts

Everyday life in various regions of Rajasthan has been severely impacted due to the consistent heavy rainfall in the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Kota, Jhalawar, Baran and Pratapgarh on Monday. The extent of rain has been such that many areas in Rajasthan are facing a flood-like situation. The monsoon has been especially harsh on eastern Rajasthan. Various districts in the area are facing troubles as they fear that the unnatural amount of rain will cause damage to their crops.

Kota division and the surrounding districts which fall under the limits of eastern Rajasthan are home to rivers like Chambal, Kalisindh, Parvati, Parvan and Maej. Due to the increase in water levels, locals are facing difficulties in carrying out day-to-day activities. In Itawa, most farms are submerged in water. State Highway Number 70 is also not functional due to the impact of monsoon.

In another incident related to heavy rains, a bridge collapsed in Lohawaad region in Itawa. The state government has accepted the demand of Rs 70 lakh for the reconstruction of the bridge. If all goes well, then the construction will be completed in August itself.

Due to the incessant rain, the temperature has dipped in Rajasthan. As per the weather department, 54.7 mm rain has been recorded in the last 36 hours while the state since the beginning of the monsoon has received 334 mm rain. Currently, after the drop in mercury the maximum temperature is 27.8 degree celsius while the minimum temperature is 24.7 degree celsius.

The Met department has predicted heavy rain in Rajasthan till Thursday. People have been advised to stay indoors as much as possible so that no unforeseen situation takes place.

