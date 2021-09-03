Heavy Rain Expected in UP, Orange Alert Issued For 16 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in most parts of Uttar Pradesh till Friday evening. An Orange alert has been issued for 16 districts including the capital city Lucknow as heavy rain is expected in these districts. The authorities have advised people to take precautions while stepping out of their houses and not to visit near river bodies.

The districts for which the orange alert has been issued are Kasganj, Badaun, Sambhal, Hardoi, Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Sultanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Meerut and Baghpat.

The IMD has predicted that rain will be accompanied by wind speed up to 87 kmph. The power supply and traffic in various districts may get affected due to heavy rainfall with speedy winds.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain in Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Badaun, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Unnao, Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Banda, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Gonda, Basti, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Aligarh, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Shamli and Saharanpur districts. The weather forecaster predicted that wind speed during rainfall in these districts will be 50 km per hour.

The district authorities are preparing to deal with waterlogging and flood-like situations in the state. In the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday, Meerut recorded the highest 40 mm rainfall in the state.

IMD officials said that monsoon rains are expected to revive in September. They predicted that most regions of the country will receive rainfall this month.

According to media reports, even though September will witness excessive rainfall, however, this monsoon season will end with a rain deficit.

The weather agency, Skymet has stated that monsoon winds are progressing after the ‘break phase’. These winds will bring rain in most parts of the country in the coming days, it predicted.

