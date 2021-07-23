Heavy Rain Expected in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on July 25-26: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has predicted several districts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on July 25-26. The IMD said, on Thursday, that several parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal will receive normal rain on Friday while there is a possibility of heavy rain in a few areas. However, heavy rain is expected on Sunday and Monday in these two states because of the westerly direction of the monsoon at the mean sea level has shifted slightly towards the south but it is still running north where the normal position should be.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain over plains of northwest India are expected over the next three days, the Met department predicted. The weather forecaster also predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rain will be received in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on July 25-26

In a series of tweets, the IMD informed that there will be fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 22-23. This will intensify into isolated heavy to very heavy rain on July 25-26.

The monsoon is likely to shift to the normal position during the next 3 days. Its eastern end now runs south of its normal position dipping to east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfalls with isolated heavy fall are very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the weather agency predicted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here