CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk
Home » News » India » Heavy Rain Forecast for Chennai, Adjoining Districts till Wednesday; Schools Declared Shut
1-MIN READ

Heavy Rain Forecast for Chennai, Adjoining Districts till Wednesday; Schools Declared Shut

IANS

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 23:17 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Heavy water logging had resulted in inundation of homes in Chennai and Kancheepuram. (Representational/File)

Heavy water logging had resulted in inundation of homes in Chennai and Kancheepuram. (Representational/File)

Schools in Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Chennai tomorrow

The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain in Chennai and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalapattu till Wednesday.

After the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29, several areas of the state has been witnessing rain followed by thunderstorms.

A yellow alert has been issued for Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, where heavy to very heavy rain are predicted for the next two days.

The heavy downpour is due to the likely movement of a trough in easterlies across Tamil Nadu.

The weather department has also warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Villupuram, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Myladuthurai districts

In many places of Chennai, Erode, Salem, and Kancheepuram, the stormwater drain work is yet to be completed.

Heavy water logging had resulted in inundation of homes in Chennai and Kancheepuram.

Schools in Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Chennai tomorrow.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:October 31, 2022, 23:08 IST
last updated:October 31, 2022, 23:17 IST