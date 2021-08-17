Heavy Rain Forecast for Odisha, Predicts MeT Dept

The meteorological department on Tuesday forecast heavy rain in some districts of Odisha over the next 48 hours due to the formation of a low-pressure area. The weather office said the low-pressure area was formed on Monday and now lies over coastal Odisha and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move west northwest during the next 48 hours across interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh and northeast Madhya Pradesh, according to a bulletin of the weather office. Under its influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is likely during the next 48 hours over some districts of Odisha, it said.

The met office has issued a yellow weather warning of heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Angul, Nuapada and Bolangir districts. In Malkangiri district there is a possibility of waterlogging in some low-lying areas and damage to horticulture crops due to inundation in the areas of heavy rainfall activity.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast for the next two days, the bulletin added.

