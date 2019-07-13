Heavy Rain Hits Normal Life in North Bengal, Tourist's Body Found From Teesta Canal

Kolkata/Jalpaiguri: Incessant rain over the past few days has jeopardised normal life in north Bengal, creating a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas and triggering landslides in the Hills.

Conditions are likely to worsen in the region with the Met department forecasting heavy to very heavy rain till Sunday in the five districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal — Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar.

Meanwhile, passenger train services between New Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar through Dooars area resumed on Saturday, railway officials said. The train services were suspended since Wednesday and all trains were diverted through the Cooch Behar route, they said, adding, such happened as water levels in the Teesta, Diana, Lish, Ghish, Raidak, Kaljani, Sankosh and Jaldhaka rivers had risen to alarming levels.

In addition, traffic movement resumed on National Highways 31 and 10 on Saturday, the officials said, adding, this was possible because the water receded from NH-31 in Dooars region and the debris were cleared from NH-10, officials said.

Due to landslides triggered by continuous rainfall, Sikkim and Dooars region of north Bengal have been cut off from Siliguri for the last few days. Many areas in Malbazar, Moynaguri and Dhupguri towns were inundated.

Sikkim was severely affected after landslides blocked National Highway 10, the lifeline of the small Himalayan state. Since Tuesday, at least 35 small and medium landslides have been reported in the mountains owing to the incessant rain, an official said.

In the wake of the rising water level in rivers and flooding in low-lying areas, people have been shifted to safer locations. At least 500 persons from different villages in Moynaguri block were taken to safer places on Saturday, an official Jalpaiguri district administration said.

The body of one of the missing tourists was recovered from Gazaldoba in Jalpaiguri district, a police officer said. The body was found at Teesta Canal on Friday, the

police officer said, adding, the deceased was identified as Aman Garg, a resident of Rajasthan.

It was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said. Three tourists from Rajasthan and the driver of the vehicle carrying them fell into the Teesta river on July 10.

The incident happened near the Coronation Bridge in Darjeeling district's Sevoke area.

Police and personnel of disaster management agencies had launched a search operation. Officers of Sevoke police station after reaching the accident spot on that day had found the number plate of the vehicle, part of its roof and a pair of shoes. Three out of the four persons who went missing on July 10 are still missing, the police officer said.