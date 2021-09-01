Heavy Rain in Delhi NCR Continues For Second Consecutive Day, Orange Alert Issued

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as predicted by the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecaster issued an orange alert for Delhi predicting moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms in the city and the adjoining national capital region.

“Delhi and adjoining areas will witness heavy rain along with thunderstorms,” the IMD said. The National Capital, Delhi, has been witnessing moderate to heavy rain for the last seven days. According to the IMD, Lodhi Road and areas surrounding Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi may see heavy rainfall later in the day.

The IMD has predicted that the National Capital Region (NCR) areas including Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Dadri and adjoining areas may receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm.

The national capital has witnessed a dip in temperature due to the continuous moderate rainfall in Delhi and adjoining areas from August 28. The maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celcius on Tuesday. Prior to August 28, people living in the capital city and surrounding areas were facing a tough time due to the scorching heat and humidity. Moderate rainfall from Sunday, comes as a much needed respite from heat and high humidity.

Heavy rainfall in several parts of the Delhi-NCR since morning has affected movement of people, especially office-goers and vendors. Heavy traffic jams were witnessed on Wednesday morning in several parts of Delhi due to waterlogging. Many roads have been inundated in rainwater.

According to the IMD, Delhi and adjoining areas will witness moderate to heavy rainfall between September 1-4. The National Capital has received 144.7 mm rainfall till August end.

Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, the Delhi Police has diverted several routes. The Delhi Police have requested people to take alternative routes from Roshanara Road or Anand Parbat as Zakhira underpass is closed due to Waterlogging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here