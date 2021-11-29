Heavy Rain is Likely to Lash in 3 Districts of Odisha

Heavy rain is likely to lash one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri on December 3 with a possible low-pressure area forming the south Andaman Sea by Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is also likely to occur at many places in South coastal Odisha, a few places in North Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and at one or two places in the rest of the state, it added.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman sea around November 30. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestward in the subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD said in its mid-day bulletin.

According to the agency’s tropical weather outlook, the predicted system may intensify into a cyclone as the probability of cyclogenesis over the Bay of Bengal after 96-120 hours is ‘High’.

“Current sea and environmental conditions are conducive for development of cyclonic disturbance over the Gulf of Thailand and its sustenance and intensification over the Andaman Sea region,” it added.

Rainfall activity is expected to begin on December 2 with light to moderate rain or thundershower at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur. Under the influence of the system, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely over the west-central Bay of Bengal from December 2. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea from this date.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena alerted all district collectors to closely monitor the situation. Especially, the given direction to Gajam, Gajapat and Puri collectors to given high attention and he also suggests farmers transfer of harvested paddy to safety to avoid damage in rain.

