Heavy Rain Lashes Bengaluru, Several Areas Inundated as Water Enters Homes

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and early on Wednesday leaving several parts of the city inundated. More than 75mm rain was recorded in most places in the city.

Kengeri, Rajarajeshwar nagar, Lakkasandra, Vishweshapuram, Gottigere recorded more than 100mm rainfall. Rajarajeshwari nagar, Koramangala among other areas saw streets flooded and water entering homes. Hours after the rains stopped, basements of several buildings continued to have knee-deep water.

"We didn't sleep all night. The basement was full of water. We have been pumping it out since early morning but there's still so much water. A car and bike parked outside were completely submerged. This is the story every time it rains here," said Santhosh, a security staff member at a building in Koramangala Fourth Block.

"At least 30 wards in the city faced major issues due to heavy rainfall. Visited several places in the morning. Rajarajeshwari nagar, Koramangala and Bommanahalli received heavy rains," said Manjunath Prasad, BBMP Commissioner.

Heavy rains on Tuesday night also brought down a portion of the storm water drain wall at Hosakerehalli. A temporary wall has been built here and residents nearby have been shifted to a temporary shelter until the complete work is finished.

Rains are expected to continue until October 23.