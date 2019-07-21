Take the pledge to vote

Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging, Traffic Jam; Police Issue Advisory

Delhi has been witnessing humid weather since morning, the fresh spell of rains have given a respite for the people in national capital. The temperature dipped to 27 Degrees Celsius.

July 21, 2019
Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains on Sunday (image:PTI)
New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday leading to water-logging and traffic issues in some parts of the city.

Delhi has been witnessing humid weather since morning, the fresh spell of rains have given a respite for the people in the national capital. The temperature dipped to 27 Degrees Celsius.

Heavy rains affected traffic in many areas in Delhi like Mandi House, Punjabi Bagh, Wazir Pur due to water logging following which Delhi traffic has issued advisories.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet had predicted light to moderate spell of rain and thundershowers at many places over North Delhi, Central Delhi, parts of South Delhi and North West Delhi.

