Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging, Traffic Jam; Police Issue Advisory

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday leading to water-logging and traffic issues in some parts of the city.

Delhi has been witnessing humid weather since morning, the fresh spell of rains have given a respite for the people in the national capital. The temperature dipped to 27 Degrees Celsius.

Heavy rains affected traffic in many areas in Delhi like Mandi House, Punjabi Bagh, Wazir Pur due to water logging following which Delhi traffic has issued advisories.

Traffic AlertTraffic is affected from Sagar Pur to Pankha Road & Mandi House to Sikandara Road due to water logging — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 21, 2019

Traffic AlertTraffic is affected from W-Point to Mandi House & Hanuman Lane to Baba Kharak Singh Marg due to water logging. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 21, 2019

Traffic AlertTraffic is affected from Ring Road to Central Market Punjabi Bagh, Wazir Pur to Madhuban Chowk & Madhuban Chowk to Rithala Due to water logging. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 21, 2019

Traffic AlertTraffic is affected near Madhuban Chowk & R/A Punjabi Bagh due to water logging. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 21, 2019

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet had predicted light to moderate spell of rain and thundershowers at many places over North Delhi, Central Delhi, parts of South Delhi and North West Delhi.