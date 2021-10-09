Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad, 150 Families Shifted to Relief Camp

Several low-lying areas in Hyderabad were inundated on Saturday following heavy rains, following which 150 families were shifted to a relief camp. Rainwater entered homes in various residential colonies at Hayat Nagar, where some residents complained that their household items were washed away. There was knee-deep water on the roads at some localities in the city following the downpour.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said 150 families of a locality at Hayat Nagar were shifted to a safer place following the inundation and food and water provided to them. Lingojiguda Ward Office at Saroornagar in the city received 131.5 mm of rainfall, while a number of other areas also received heavy rain from 0830 hours on Friday to 0600 hours on Saturday, according to the rainfall data of Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The Society said GHMC building locality in Secunderabad recorded 95.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 69.3 mm at Patigadda. Several other localities also received moderate rainfall. A man riding a bike fell in a drainage at Chintalkunta late on Friday night and rescue and relief personnel made efforts to trace him. However, he reached home safely, official sources said.

Many two-wheelers parked at a cinema theatre were damaged on Friday night after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rain. TV channels showed a crocodile in the overflowing Musi river in the city following copious inflows. The river, otherwise, lacks heavy flow of water. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy visited rain-hit areas on Friday night.

The Mayor, who held a tele-conference with GHMC officials last night, urged them to take measures to ensure that no life or property is lost due to the rains. The IMD's Met Centre in the city, in its Forecast Warnings for Telangana, said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu and other districts from 1730 hours on Saturday to 0830 hours on Sunday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana during the same period, it said. Meanwhile, a report from Warangal said two youth were washed away in a rivulet at a village in Dornakal mandal of Mahabubabad district on Saturday. Police said one body was found this evening. The two youths were on a fun trip to the rivulet. The rivulet has been in spate following heavy rains that has been lashing the state in recent weeks.

