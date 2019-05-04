English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heavy Rain Lashes Meghalaya as Cyclone Fani Weakens
A makeshift bridge over the swelling Dawki river was swept off along the India-Bangladesh border.
The cyclone wreaked havoc in Odisha.
New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed Meghalaya on Saturday even as Cyclone Fani that wreaked havoc in Odisha on Friday weakened while it moved eastwards and entered Bangladesh.
A makeshift bridge over the swelling Dawki river was swept off along the India-Bangladesh border.
The famed Karang Suri waterfall in Jowai and other rain-fed cascades are also on the surge leading to halting of traffic at several places.
The Meghalaya government has sought deployment of the National Disaster Response Force in the state in the wake of the cyclone.
The India Meteorological Department has warned of thundersquall accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rain for the next 48 hours across the northeast, including Meghalaya.
