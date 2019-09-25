Heavy Rain Lashes Odisha, Causes Inundation of Several Areas

Bhubaneswar: Incessant rain lashed several parts of Odisha on Wednesday causing inundation of several low-lying areas in the state.

With the Meteorological Centre here predicting more downpour till Friday, the state government has asked district administrations to remain prepared to tackle a flood-like situation, officials said.

Heavy downpour since Tuesday, which was triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast, caused inundation of low-lying areas in state capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Puri and Balasore districts,

they said.

Schools in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts have been shut because of the heavy rain, the officials said. State Revenue and Disaster Management Department has asked the district collectors to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any exigency arising out of a flood-like situation or water-logging due to the intense rain, they said.

All the district Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) have been asked to operate round-the-clock and monitor the situation at regular intervals, the department said in an advisory to the district collectors.

Apart from the heavy downpour forecast till Friday under the influence of the cyclonic circulation and strong monsoon current, most parts of the state may receive light to moderate rain till Sunday, the MeT Centre said.

Issuing an "orange warning" for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak and Ganjam districts, it forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the districts till Wednesday.

"Yellow warning" was issued for Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Boudh and Dhenkanal districts where heavy rain may lash some areas till Wednesday, it said.

Orange warning signals dangerous and stormy weather conditions requiring preparedness, while yellow warning necessitates people to remain alert.

The MeT Centre has forecast heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Baragarh and Gajapati districts on Wednesday and Thursday and sounded "yellow warning" for the areas on the two days.

Some areas of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts are likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday and Friday while the intensity of the downpour may subside thereafter, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.