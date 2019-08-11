Take the pledge to vote

Heavy Rain Likely in Flood-hit Kolhapur and Satara on Monday: Met Dept

According to IMD, intensity of showers will reduce further on Tuesday, which will help in carrying out rescue operations.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
Heavy Rain Likely in Flood-hit Kolhapur and Satara on Monday: Met Dept
People being rescued in Maharashtra after floods.
Mumbai: The Met department has predicted heavy rains on Monday at isolated places in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra, which are affected by severe floods.

According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intensity of showers will reduce further on Tuesday, which will help in carrying out rescue operations.

Similar forecast is also issued for coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts which have been receiving excess showers for the last seven days.

"Rest of Maharashtra would receive very light to light rains during the rest of the week," the IMD said

