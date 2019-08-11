Heavy Rain Likely in Flood-hit Kolhapur and Satara on Monday: Met Dept
According to IMD, intensity of showers will reduce further on Tuesday, which will help in carrying out rescue operations.
People being rescued in Maharashtra after floods.
Mumbai: The Met department has predicted heavy rains on Monday at isolated places in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra, which are affected by severe floods.
According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intensity of showers will reduce further on Tuesday, which will help in carrying out rescue operations.
Similar forecast is also issued for coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts which have been receiving excess showers for the last seven days.
"Rest of Maharashtra would receive very light to light rains during the rest of the week," the IMD said
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Heartwarming Poem on Winning National Film Award
- Angry Haryana Youth Pushes Luxury BMW in River After Father Denies His New Jaguar Car Request: Watch Video
- Snaking In: A Giant Python Creeps Into Bathroom as Children are Brushing Teeth
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India
- Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal