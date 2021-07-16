Heavy Rain Likely In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand From July 17

Several Central and North Indian states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy rain after July 17. Although both the states have already witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days after the arrival of monsoon, the rain will continue for the next few days.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand will experience moderate rain till Friday and Saturday (July 16-17). However, from July 18-19 many districts may receive heavy to very heavy showers.

Similarly, neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy rain on July 17-18. The IMD has informed that since the monsoon is heading north from July 16, there may be torrential rains in both the states.

A yellow alert has already been issued for cities like Pauri, Pithoragarh, Nainital and Bageshwar, where people have been advised not to travel due to landslide and flooding.

Whereas, IMD Centre in Shimla has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain on July 18-19 in the plains and central hills of the state. The weather is predicted to be fine post July 21. But before that, people will have to remain cautious as cities such as Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur are on a yellow alert.

Not only Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh but other North Indian states such as Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan will also receive rain, according to the weather agency

