Heavy Rain Pounds Odisha; MeT Forecasts Downpour Over Next 24 hrs In Several Districts

Heavy rain battered several districts of Odisha on Wednesday, the MeT Department said, as it forecast torrential downpour over the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Balasore district. Gobindpur received 120.8 mm of rain over the past 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Wednesday, the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said.

The Jalaka River is flowing above the danger mark of 5.5 metres in Balasore. It was 5.70 m at 10 AM and is still rising. If it goes beyond six metres, at least seven panchayat areas in Basta and Balasore blocks will be affected, an official said.

Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul and Kalahandi districts also received heavy rain. Light to moderate precipitation occurred at many places across Odisha, according to a MeT bulletin.

Betanati area in Mayurbhanj district received 96 mm of rainfall, followed by Ambabhona in Bargarh with 95 mm and Talcher in Angul with 60 mm of showers.

Bandhugaon in Koraput and Madanpur Rampur in Kalahandi received moderate rainfall of 48 and 50 mm respectively, while there was 20.9 mm of downpour in Bhubaneswar, the MeT Centre said.

The weatherman forecast heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts over the next 24 hours. A low-pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around Saturday. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, the department added.

