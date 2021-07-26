Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Chhattisgarh From Today

For the past few days, the rainfall in Chhattisgarh has been patchy. The high temperature and humidity are not only troubling for the residents but also for the crops that are on the verge of collapse. Irrigation facilities in many areas are not enough to sustain the crops. However, now, people are soon going to get relief. The India Meteorological Department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms in many districts of the state from Monday.

The Raipur Meteorological Centre has predicted rainfall in many parts of the state such as Balrampur, Korba, Surguja, Surajpur, Koriya, Pendra, Mungeli, Kawardha, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bemetara, Raipur, Baloda, Bhatapara, Mahasamund, Dhamtari and Gariaband. At a few places, lightning will also be witnessed.

The intensity of the showers is likely to increase on Tuesday with heavy rainfall lashing parts of the state. The IMD has also issued a warning to the residents against venturing out in such weather as it may injure people and even lead to deaths.

A cyclonic circulation is expected to develop in the north of the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday that is likely to move inland over Chhattisgarh. This is likely to intensify the rainfall activity across the region by the second half of the week with a daily accumulation of 50 mm.

The insistent rainfall is expected to reduce the temperature in various parts, thus providing much-needed relief from sultry heat.

Some areas already received sporadic showers on Monday morning. Till 8 am, Raipur recorded rainfall of just 2 mm. However, the area near the airport reported 3.5 mm of rain. Pendra recorded the highest rainfall of 48 mm that was followed by Rajnandgaon (19 mm), Ambikapur (10.4 mm), Bilaspur (5 mm) and Durg (4.6 mm). Jagdalpur recorded the lowest showers of just 0.5 mm. In the evening, rainfall again occurred in Bilaspur and this time, a good amount of 38 mm was recorded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here