Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms to Continue in Southern India for Next Few Days, Orange & Yellow Alerts Issued

The interior south Karnataka will witness heavy rains for the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Similar weather conditions will persist over coastal Karnataka for the next three to four days, it predicted.

Rains are leading to damage in several parts of South India. Various parts of Karnataka, especially Malnad and coastal regions, saw incessant rains over the past couple of weeks. For now, the rain god looks a bit sober but the meteorological department has predicted moderate rainfall in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts of the state.

The sky is masked with clouds and rain is expected later in the day. While Tamil Nadu and Kerala are all set to receive northeast monsoon, rain showers may gain momentum in Karnataka as well.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring state of Kerala is likely to receive isolated heavy and very heavy rain till Thursday, according to a statement issued by the IMD on Sunday. An Orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) has been issued for Tuesday in four districts — Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki. A Yellow alert, warning isolated heavy rain, has also been issued for Monday in all districts except Alappuzha, Kannur and Kasaragod. The Orange alert denotes rainfall of 6-20 cm, while a Yellow alert means 6-11 cm of heavy rains.

On Tuesday, the southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from the Kerala and the northeast monsoon is likely to set in. Rain is likely to gain strength in Kerala under the influence of northeasterly winds according to IMD.

On the contrary, The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days following the onset of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu from October 26, after good rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu during the southwest monsoon last June.

The weather department has already predicted that the northeast monsoon is expected to begin in the state from October 26. Following this, Pudukkottai and Delta districts are particularly prone to thundershowers on October 25.

The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tuticorin, Trichy, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next four days.

Sivagangai, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts will receive heavy to moderate downpour, while the northeast monsoon is expected to begin from Tuesday. Similarly, moderate rains are expected in a few places in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Pudukkottai, Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Tuticorin and Kanyakumari will receive rains on October 27. According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, the sky will be overcast in Chennai and there will be moderate to heavy rains in a few parts of the city.

