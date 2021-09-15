Heavy Rain to Hit 5 States on Thursday, Parts of East India on Saturday; Orange Alert for Delhi: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rains for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Gujarat until September 16th. It also predicted that a new round of heavy rain would hit east India on September 18th.

In a detailed forecast, the department stated that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan from the 15th to the 17th; over East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand on the 15th, and then decreasing.

Isolated exceptionally heavy rains are also expected over East Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (16th September).

In addition, the IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northwest India (excluding Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh) from September 15th to 17th.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over northwest India (excluding Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh) during 15 to 17 September. Isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on 15; Over Haryana on 16; over West Rajasthan on 17 & 18 Sep— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 15, 2021

According to the latest forecasts, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on September 15th, Haryana on September 16th, and West Rajasthan on September 17th and 18th. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall are also highly possible over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on September 16th, 2021," according to the IMD.

Rains activity is expected to rise across Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on the 18th and 19th of September, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over the aforementioned locations.

Delhi

Having already received a copious amount of rain this month, Delhi is likely to witness another spell of light to moderate precipitation starting Wednesday night, according to the IMD. An orange alert has been issued for moderate rain in the city on Thursday. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places.

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Strong winds are predicted to sweep the city during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, a MeT forecast said.

Light rain is likely at night. Moderate rain is predicted over the next two days, which means Delhi is likely to witness another record for monsoon precipitation, an IMD official said. The capital has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years and almost double the precipitation gauged last year.

The Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 1975. Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Between June 1, when the monsoon starts, and September 14, the city normally gets 607.7 mm of rainfall. The monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi this month till Tuesday, the highest in September in 77 years.

With PTI inputs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here