Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide, Damages Road Stretch in Darjeeling Gills

The sources said that the landslide heavily damaged the newly-constructed road stretch redeveloped recently at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

  • IANS Kolkata
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
A spell of heavy rain triggered a landslide in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, damaging a stretch of the main road linking Rimbik and Lodhama areas in the hills and affecting traffic flow, police sources said on Monday.

The sources said no casualty was reported in the incident on Sunday afternoon.

The district administration had begun repair work on the link road from Monday morning.

