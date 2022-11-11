Heavy Rainfall Across Southern India Triggers Waterlogging, Schools to Remain Shut in TN, Puducherry on Saturday

Severe waterlogging triggered by incessant rains across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has led to the declaration of holidays in schools and colleges on November 12.

As per reports, schools and colleges in 23 districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris will be closed tomorrow due to the rains.

The decision was taken after heavy waterlogging was reported from Bussi Road, Lawspet East Coast Road, Karuvadikuppam & low-lying areas including Rainbow Nagar & Krishna Nagar flooded In Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy showers on Friday lashed the Union Territory forcing several residents to stay indoors while motorists struggled to navigate arterial roads.

IMD’s Prediction

Commenting on the ongoing situation in the southern states, the Indian Meteorological Department said, “The depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast as an intense depression by tomorrow (November 12, Saturday), due to which these coastal regions (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) are likely to experience heavy rains for the next three days.”

As per the weather forecasting agency, Puducherry and surrounding areas have been receiving widespread heavy rains since last night due to the low-pressure area. Heavy rains are also likely to occur at isolated places over western districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Sunday.

“It is very likely to move north-westwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till November 12 morning. “Thereafter, it would move west-north-westwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during November 12 and 13,” IMD cautioned adding that the Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation may intensify during the next 24 hours.

According to reports, the district administration in Puducherry has also requisitioned the assistance of NDRF to station a team to help in rescue and relief operations in view of the raging downpour.

Read all the Latest India News here