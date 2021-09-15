Heavy Rainfall Batters Odisha, 4 Dead, 2 Missing; Flood in Mahanadi Catchment

During the last four days, heavy rainfall has forced the evacuation and rescue of about 21 lakh people across 21 districts of Odisha. The death toll has risen to four, and two people are missing, according to Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena on Wednesday.

A flood situation has emerged in Mahanadi river’s catchment area. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Puri, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Baleswar district of the state.

As per preliminary reports, four people have lost their lives and two are missing. Two in Kendrapara district and one three-year-old in Ganjam district died due to wall collapse while one drowned in Khordha. SRC further informed that over 21 lakh people, 4334 villages, 29 municipalities, and 126 blocks in 21 districts have been affected. While 3839 houses have been damaged, around 1.30 lakh hectare of agriculture land has been inundated. Around 14,000 persons have been evacuated in the last three days. They were provided with cooked or dry food at 126 centres. Most of them have returned to their houses. The exact figures can be ascertained after a detailed assessment by the district administration, he added.

SRC said that all Collectors have been instructed to assess the damages and sent the report to the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner within seven days. It is expected that the reports will be submitted by September 22. As per the latest information, the water at Hirakud Dam is being discharged through 12 sluice gates following incessant rainfall in the upper catchment areas. The inflow of water at Hirakud Dam is 2,98,000 cusecs and the outflow is 2,25,000 cusecs. At present, the water level of Hirakud stands at 628.23 ft against its storage capacity of 630 ft. Authorities have decided to maintain the water level and will open more sluice gates if necessary, said SRC.

