Heavy Rainfall Continues in Saurashtra, Kutch; Death Toll in Gujarat Rises to 31

Ahmedabad: As heavy showers continued to lash parts of Gujarat, the toll in rain-related incidents rose to 31 in the state, with 12 more deaths reported from Saurashtra region in last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Till Saturday, 19 deaths were reported in rain-related mishaps, including 16 in wall/building collapse incidents, as Saurashtra and central Gujarat experienced heavy rains. A police official on Sunday said five fishermen drowned after three boats capsized amid rough weather and storm in the Arabian sea off Porbandar coast in Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

Around 20 other fishermen who ventured into the sea on three other boats were still missing, he said. Besides, six people were swept away in a strong water current in Falku river in Surendranagar district of Saurashtra region, another police official said.

Some fishermen from Porbandar district and Veraval in neighbouring Gir Somnath district ventured into the sea on small boats on Friday morning. They were caught in the rough weather and storm in the sea on Friday evening before they could return, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil said.

"Three boats capsized off the state coast due to bad weather and five fishermen drowned. Their bodies have been recovered. The other fishermen on these boats swam to safety," he said.

"A ship and aircraft of the Coast Guard are searching for 20 other missing fishermen who ventured into the sea on three other boats," he said.

In another incident, seven people from Vavdi village in Surendranagar were swept away in the strong current of Falku river when they were trying to cross a causeway on Saturday evening, an official at Dhrangadhra taluka police station said.

"Six bodies have so far been recovered. One person is still missing," he said.

Several parts of central Gujarat and Saurashtra and Kutch regions have been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday. In the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Sunday, Nakhatrana taluka in Kutch district received 321 mm rainfall, Tankara in Morbi district got 268 mm rain while Dhrangadhra taluka in Surendranagar recorded 209 mm downpour, according to data available at the state emergency operation centre said.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Saurashtra and Kutch regions in the next 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather is likely to prevail along and off the Gujarat coast on Sunday and Monday due to active monsoon conditions," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.