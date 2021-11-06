Heavy Rainfall Forecast Over Maharashtra Districts for 2 Days; Yellow Alert Issued in Pune, Nashik

Heavy rainfall may be witnessed over several areas in Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday due to a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea, which is likely to intensify within the next 24 hours.

While the low pressure area is moving away from the Indian coast, there is a possibility of it bringing heavy downpour over areas in the state. According to the meteorological department, torrential to very torrential rains in many districts of western Maharashtra, Konkan and central Maharashtra may be witnessed on Saturday.

A yellow alert was issued on Saturday in ten districts including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Thane, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Heavy to very heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in these districts in the next few hours, along with strong winds with speed upto 30 to 40 kmph. Citizens have been warned to avoid long journeys.

Rains are also expected in Mumbai, Palghar, Beed, Latur, Solapur and Osmanabad districts. Cloudy weather has been recorded in these districts since this morning and 10 mm of rain has been recorded in Mumbai in the last 24 hours.

Dry weather is expected in the state after Monday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said that heavy rainfall and thunderstorm may be witnessed from Saturday to November 10 over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. It said Kerala and Mahe may see rains on Monday, while coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience showers on Monday and Tuesday.

