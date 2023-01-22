Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm Likely in These States Over Next 5 Days | Check IMD Forecast

Rainfall and snowfall activities are likely to increase over North and Northwest India, especially in Western Himalayan Region from 24 to 26 January, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Sunday. A higher intensity wet weather spell is also predicted over Kashmir for three days from Monday.

According to the weather agency’s latest forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over most parts of northwest and central India during the next five days. However, a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over many parts of east India is expected during the next three days and no significant change thereafter.

IMD also predicted shallow to moderate fog over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal in the night/morning hours during the next 48 hour, while a dense fog is predicted to prevail during night and morning hours over Himachal Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours and Odisha during the next 48 hours.

Here Are The Key IMD Forecast For the Next 5 Days

January 22- IMD predicted dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. The weather agency also predicted squally wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Sri Lanka coast; Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Somalia coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

January 23- Dense Fog is very likely at isolated places over Odisha, IMD said adding that a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

“Squally wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka coast; Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Somalia coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," it added.

January 24- Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hail is predicted in isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and with lightning at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, according to IMD.

January 25- Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hail is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is predicted over the south and adjoining North Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

January 26- Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hail is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, with lightning likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, according to the weather agency.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is also predicted over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

