Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Heavy Rainfall in 8 Odisha Districts in Next 24 hours, Predicted MeT

The weather office also said that the Low Pressure Area over north-west Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Heavy Rainfall in 8 Odisha Districts in Next 24 hours, Predicted MeT
Representative Image(PTI photo)
Loading...

Bhubaneswar: With formation of a Low Pressure Area (LPA) over north-west Bay of Bengal, IMD on Monday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in eight Odisha districts in next 24 hours.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) at one or two places in the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Bargarh," the IMD said in a fresh bulletin.

The weather office also said that the LPA is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours.

Due to the well marked low pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Odisha coasts, squally weather with gusty wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood,the IMD said.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast and north Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, it

said.

Stating that moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha, the IMD issued red warning (take action) in eight districts.

Earlier, the state government has already put all the districts including the eight identified districts under alert in view of the possible flooding due to heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD also issued an Orange Warning (be prepared) for 15 other districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely (less than 20 cm) to occur.

The identified 15 districts are: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurdha, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandiand Kandhamal.

It also issued Yellow Warning (be updated) for seven other districts like Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Ganjam and Nayagarh where heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places.

However, the IMD withdrew red warning for Tuesday and said light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Bargarh, Nuapara, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram