Heavy Rainfall In Himachal Pradesh Since Morning, Orange And Yellow Alert Issued

Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday morning. In many areas of the state, including Mandi and Shimla, it rained heavily between 4 am and 6 am. Residents of the state are in panic due to incessant rains. After the flood in Kangra, now people are afraid of similar situations in other areas. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere due to the rainfall on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state in the next few days. It also issued orange and yellow alerts for a few districts.

The weatherman has issued an alert of heavy rainfall for the next three days. A yellow alert has been issued for July 17. An orange-yellow alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. It has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 18 and 19 in the plains and central mountainous parts of the state. The weather will remain clear after July 21.

In the last 24 hours, Bhuntar of Kullu has received 24 mm of rain, 30 mm rainfall was recorded in Palampur in Kangra, 12 mm in Dalhousie of Chamba and 10 mm in Dharamsala.

Dozens of tourists were trapped due to landslides in a paragliding valley in Kangra’s Baijnath town. Baijnath’s SDM Salim Azam said that around 50 tourists have been evacuated with the help of authorities and paragliding has been banned till September 15 due to heavy rains.

Due to rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, 37 roads remained closed till Thursday evening. People were also shifted to safer places after rain ater entered their houses in low-lying areas. According to IMD, the highest temperature was recorded in Una at 36 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

