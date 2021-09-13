Rain Breaks 87-Year Record in Odisha, Schools to Remain Closed in 12 Districts

All schools in as many as 12 districts of Odisha, where Red Alert has been issued in view of heavy rainfall due to depression over the Bay of Bengal will remain closed for two days, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

“For the safety point of view, the Odisha government has decided to close schools in 12 districts. If the situation prevails, we will communicate later the plans," the Minister added.

The 12 districts are Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, and Bargarh. The depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Odisha coast intensified into a deep depression and crossed the coast near Chandbali, early this morning, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Uma Shankar Das, the Scientist Of Bhubaneswar IMD, said: “The rainfall record of 87 years broke in the capital city Bhubaneswar. We have not seen this many heavy rains earlier. During the last 24 hours, 195 mm rain recorded in Bhubaneswar.”

The city had earlier recorded 163 mm rainfall on September 9, 1985, 116 mm on September 1, 2014, and 126 mm on September 25, 2019, he added.

IMD Bhubaneswar advised people to stay home. The rain will continue for the next 48 hours including Bhubaneswar. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre here, Puri received highest 341 mm rain fall during the last 24 hours. Similarly, other areas of the State that experienced intense rainfall during the last 24 hours are Paradeep (219 mm), Chandbali (46 mm), Gopalpur (64 mm) and Balasore (24 mm).

