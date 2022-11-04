Heavy Rainfall Likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Districts Till Nov 6, Says IMD | Check Weather Updates Here

Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places till November 6, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry this week.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in districts close to western ghats and some Southern districts in next 24 hours, moderate rainfall for Chennai in next 24 hours. Low pressure to form on November 9 over southwest bay of Sri Lanka coast. On 10-11th, it will move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast,” said DDG, Chennai IMD.

The IMD also said that Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are likely see showers this weekend due to a western disturbance.

