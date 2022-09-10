Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Maharashtra, Adjoining Districts Till Sept 12; Orange Alert Issued

As incessant rains continue to inundate Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted “moderate to heavy” with the possibility of “extremely heavy” rainfall in several parts in the next 24 hours.

Heavy showers with gusty winds are likely in Mumbai, and adjoining districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on Friday. Similar weather conditions will continue till September 13, the Met department has further predicted.

An orange alert has been issued for Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra for the next five days till September 12, while a yellow alert for rainfall is likely to be issued for Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik, Vidarbha, and Marathwada regions.

This comes as Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Thursday. The continuous downpour has led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and river banks and has also disrupted road and rail traffic. The Met department has also warned of the possibility of flash floods in high-tide areas due to the rainfall.

Thane city on Thursday received 71.12 mm rainfall between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm, inundating several areas and affecting train services in the region for nearly an hour, an official said. There was no report of any casualty due to the downpour, Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

