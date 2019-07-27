Take the pledge to vote

Heavy Rainfall to Continue in Rajasthan, 13 killed in Last Two Days

Widespread rainfall continued to lash parts of Rajasthan. The state's Relief Secretary Ashutosh Pednekar said that six people died in Sikar, four in Jaipur and three in Jhunjhunu.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
Heavy Rainfall to Continue in Rajasthan, 13 killed in Last Two Days
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Jaipur: Thirteen people have died in separate rain-related incidents in the last two days in Sikar, Jaipur and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

The state's Relief Secretary Ashutosh Pednekar said six died in Sikar, four in Jaipur and three in Jhunjhunu.

Widespread rainfall continued to lash parts of the state.

Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at Bassi in Jaipur, recording 21 cm rain, officials said.

Chaksu recorded 18 cm rain, Bhinay 17 cm (Ajmer), Banera (Bhilwara) 15 cm, Kotri (Bhilwara) 14 cm till 8.30 am on Saturday since Friday.

Many other places recorded below 14 cm rain.

Jaipur and Kota received 38.8 mm and 31.4 mm rain till the evening on Saturday, according to the Met department.

The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours.

