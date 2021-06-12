Heavy Rainfall to Hit Bengal From Today, Red Alert Issued as Gusty Winds with Thunderstorm Expected in Coastal Areas

West Bengal is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm from Friday onwards, the weather department predicted for the state which is still recovering from devastation after Cyclone Yaas. Officials said East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas might see winds gusting up to 30-40 kmhr for the next three days.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and a red alert has been issued. Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, said the civic body was ready to deal with waterlogging or any other situation, The Indian Express reported.

“Due to formation of low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Odisha coasts and its likely intensification, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during 11th to 14th June, 2021,” a statement by the weather department stated.

The statement also said that heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) was likely to occur at one or two places in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Howrah, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Sikkim, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over some parts of Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal during next 2-3 hours of today," IMD Kolkata reportedly said.

Hakim said that Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s disaster management and solid waste management were on standby and that several schools can be used as temporary shelter for people from low-lying areas.

