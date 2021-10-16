Heavy Rainfall Warning in Kerala, Red Alert in 5 Districts; CM Pinarayi Vijayan Issues Word of Caution

A red alert has been issued in five districts of Kerala amid warning of heavy rains in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for seven other districts, and yellow alert for two districts in the state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said that there would be a high alert for the next 24 hours. The Red alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

South and central districts of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains. By Saturday evening, heavy rains are also expected in the northern districts of Kerala.

#WATCH Kanjirappally in Kottayam district inundated due to incessant rainfall; IMD issues Red alert for the district #Kerala pic.twitter.com/hzwBq4alx2— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

CM Vijayan has also said that there is a possibility of rising water level in rivers and overflowing in some dams.

“People living on river banks and below the dam area should be vigilant and follow the instructions given by the authorities. Do not enter into the water bodies for any reason. Trips to high range areas should be avoided as much as possible. Those who are living in areas prone to mud slides and landslides should take extreme caution", the Chief Minister posted a statement on Facebook.

