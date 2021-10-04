Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorms Predicted in Bihar For Next Few Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Bihar for the next few days. At least, 10 districts of the state have been receiving heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours.

An orange alert has been issued in Supaul, Madhepura, Araria and Kishanganj districts as they have witnessed incessant rain for the last 24 hours. According to reports, Madhubani, Katihar, Saharsa and Purnia have been receiving light to moderate rainfall for the last four days.

Following continuous rainfall for the last four days, the state is faced with a flood-like situation in several districts and normal life has come to a halt.

According to reports, waterlogging was reported at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) even after no rainfall for the last 24 hours. The medicine department of the hospital is still submerged under rainwater.

Hospital staff and relatives of the patients have to visit the medicine department by crossing knee-high logged rainwater. Many services have been stopped due to waterlogging in the hospital.

“To prevent malfunction of hi-tech medical equipment, several services are not being provided to the patients currently. Services will restart once water is pumped out,” said a senior doctor of DMCH.

The rainfall exposed the claims of preparedness of the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation.

Reports suggest that the municipal corporation office was also submerged underwater due to the incessant rain for the last few days. Several houses in the Hanuannagar block in Panchobh Panchayat of the district are also said to be flooded with rainwater.

Indian Railways has either diverted or cancelled its train services in Muzaffarpur district as several stations and tracks were underwater in the district. Reports suggest Muzaffarpur Junction‘s platforms number one, two and six have been the worst hit due to the incessant rains.

In the Supaul district, the Nirmili police station and several houses have been submerged in rainwater. People in the district are facing a tough time as they are not able to commute for work or even day-to-day activity as water is overflowing on the roads.

