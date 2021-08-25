Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging in Dehradun, SDRF Teams Rushed to Rescue

Incessant rains and cloudbursts on late Tuesday night caused extensive waterlogging in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun. As the downpour continued for several hours, drain water entered houses and buildings at many places in the city. The administration was prompt to deploy State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel to manage the situation. Many stranded people were rescued by SDRF and taken to safe places. Patharia bridge in Dehradun collapsed due to heavy rainfall and the administration has imposed restrictions on the movement of people in the area.

There are reports of damage in the Patharia Peer area of the Vijay Colony in the city. Heavy damage also occurred in Khabarwala near Santala Devi temple. Roads have also broken in some areas bringing the traffic to a standstill.

An SDRF team rescued 10-12 people trapped in the State Health Authority building located in the IT Park, which was inundated. Heavy waterlogging was reported in the area.

देहरादून में भारी वर्षा से आये जलसैलाब से राज्य स्वास्थ्य प्राधिकरण भवन IT पार्क में फंसे लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालते SDRF जवान। pic.twitter.com/i3BHgv4LYz— SDRF UTTARAKHAND POLICE (@uksdrf) August 25, 2021

RELATED NEWS Woman Dies after Tree Uprooted by Rain Falls on Her in Uttarakhand

People are in a state of panic as water is entering their houses in the areas of Mayuri Chowk, Ambedkar Nagar, Sabhawala, and Drona Puri. The teams of Municipal Corporation, SDRF, and Police are carrying out the rescue operation.

The rains began on Tuesday night and continued on Wednesday as well. It’s been raining continuously in many areas of the city since Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in 7 districts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. IMD has sent instructions to all the districts and the relief and rescue teams have been asked to remain alert. Heavy rain and thundershowers have been predicted in Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar.

Issuing weather predictions for five days, IMD had earlier said that Uttarakhand will witness heavy rainfall from August 24 to August 29.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here