Heavy Rains Continue to Lash Several Parts of Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa Urges All to Take Precautions

Several parts of Karnataka including Kodagu, Karwar, Belagavi districts witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday with rivers in full spate and landslides occurring at various places across the state.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed district in-charge ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall.

He instructed the ministers to remain in their constituencies and tour the damaged areas. He also directed them to undertake relief distribution and other necessary measures, said a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

Landslides also occurred in different areas across the Bhagamandala-Talakaveri route due to heavy rains.

Two houses were destroyed near near Talakaveri temple in Kodagu district due to landslides. The temple priest and his family are reportedly missing after the incident. Locals say they may have been trapped under the debris.

Madikeri-Mangalore and Madikeri-Virajpete routes have also been closed for traffic following landslides in the district. Rescue operations are being hindered due to incessant rains.

Locals living by the Krishna River have been put on alert with Hipparagi dam in Bagalkote district witnessing an inflow of 87,500 cusecs.

Water outflow to Kali river in Karwar increased from Kadra dam where water level has been increasing. Villages like Mallapura, Kinnar, Siddar by the river will also possibly witness flooding.

A bridge connecting Manchikere and Bilki in Uttara Kannada's Yallapura was washed away on Wednesday night due to heavy rains in the area.

Officials are working to clear the Charmadi ghat in Chikmagaluru which saw landslides at three places. The ghat connects to Mangalore. State highway 17 near Balehennur has also been washed away partially. Several roads in Koppa, Shringeri, NR Pura areas including the road connecting Balehennur and Koppa have been closed for traffic movement.

Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced Rs 50 crores for immediate flood relief Rs. 50 crores and would release more funds if necessary.

In wake of heavy rains in several parts of the state, I have instructed Chief Secretary to review the situation and issued instructions to DCs to closely monitor the situation & take necessary measures. Also ordered immediate release of ₹50 crores for emergency relief purposes. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 5, 2020

In a series of tweets, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah hit out at the state government for not doing enough to manage the disaster.

The district ministers can take decisions regarding emergency works in their respective districts, the chief minister said.