Monsoon Hits North India But Brings Blues as 15 Die in UP, Houses Get Flooded in Bihar
Meanwhile Delhi remained dry with moisture laden winds from the south-east direction coming in Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department has, however, said chances of rain over the weekend are remote.
There were Flood in several areas of West Champaran. (Credit: ANI)
Multiple landslides have resulted in the collapse of a national highway road which connects Sikkim and West Bengal, resulting in massive traffic jams. National highway 10 connects Sikkim capital Gangtok to West Bengal’s Kalimpong and Siliguri. The administration is currently busy carrying out clearing operations, but progress to clear out debris from the road is slow as the landslides are still active.
Heavy rain in the past three days across the north east states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, are the reason behind the multiple landslides. There have been reports of at least three blockages across the national highway road, near Setijhora, Kali Mandir and Sevoke police outpost since early morning.
According to ANI, there have been light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several districts of Himachal Pradesh including Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Shimla today.
IMD Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thundershowers with heavy spells at isolated places accompanied by thunder and lightning very likely to continue in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi & Shimla, today.— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019
It also reported heavy rainfall in Bihar’s West Champaran resulting in waterlogging at many places.
Bihar: Several areas in west Champaran waterlogged, following heavy rainfall. (12.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/4Vp3MS8HvK— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019
Due to heavy rainfall in Prayagraj, normal life got affected at Sangam after increasing water level of river Ganga, ANI reported. Rainfall has created havoc in Uttar Pradesh as 133 buildings collapsed and 15 dead.
Prayagraj: Normal life gets affected at Sangam after water level of river Ganga increases following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/O32mJnH1FM— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2019
Mizoram’s Tlabung town flooded after heavy rainfall in the region following which around 300 houses have been vacated in the area. Heavy rain lashes in parts of Puducherry too.
Since Wednesday evening, westerly and northwesterly winds are blowing into the city, dropping the pollution levels. Weather experts suggest there are chances of a drizzle to light rain around July 16. Strong dust-raising winds are expected on Saturday.
