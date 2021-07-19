Heavy Rains Disrupt Traffic on Konkan Railway

Incessant rains in the region for the past few days and ongoing heavy rainfall has disrupted the traffic on the Konkan Railway route. Tweeting about it Konkan Railway wrote: “Traffic on Konkan Railway route is interrupted due to continuous heavy rain and ingress of water/slush in Old Goa Tunnel between Karmali and Thivim station in Goa of the Karwar region. Trains are being regulated at various stations. Transshipment/Rescheduling is being planned."

Traffic on Konkan Railway route is interrupted due to continuous heavy rain & ingress of water/slush in Old Goa Tunnel between Karmali & Thivim station in Goa state of Karwar region. Trains are being regulated at various stations. Transshipment/Rescheduling is being planned.— Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) July 19, 2021

On Friday, all trains on the Konkan route were affected due to a massive landslip near the tunnel on Kulshekar-Padil stretch of railway track from Mangaluru to Thokur. Trains resumed after the mud were removed from the tracks.

Mangaluru-Thokur section falls under the Southern Railway and Konkan Railway starts from Thokur. The railways had constructed a retainer wall near the track, but the landslip was massive and the mud fell on the tracks. Heavy rains in the last few days in the region have caused the landslip.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here