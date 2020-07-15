INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Heavy Rains Expected in Gujarat on Thursday, IMD Issues Red Alert

A municipal worker directs traffic on a waterlogged road during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

A municipal worker directs traffic on a waterlogged road during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra received heavy rains resulting in flooding in low-lying areas on Wednesday. The IMD had issued a red alert for coastal Maharashtra for Wednesday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 11:42 PM IST
Share this:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Gujarat on Thursday and issued a red alert for it. The weather department has also issued an orange colour alert for Goa, coastal and central Maharashtra for the same day.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat on Thursday, the IMD said. Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra received heavy rains resulting in flooding in low-lying areas on Wednesday. The IMD had issued a red alert for coastal Maharashtra for Wednesday.

Next Story
Loading