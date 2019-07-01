Take the pledge to vote

Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Likely to Lash Parts of Maharashtra in the Next Two Days

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at few places with "extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, very to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, an official said.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Likely to Lash Parts of Maharashtra in the Next Two Days
A woman wades through a waterlogged street during monsoon rain, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Pune: As the south-west monsoon became active over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, IMD Monday predicted "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places over these regions in the next two days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at few places with "extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, very to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, an official said.

"Heavy to heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to be witnessed," he said.

On Tuesday (July 2) and Wednesday (July 3), light to moderate rainfall is expected in Pune and adjoining area.

Heavy rains are pummelling Mumbai since Sunday night. According to officials, the financial capital has received 540 mm rain in two days, the highest over a two-day

period in a decade. ​

