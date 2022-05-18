2 Labourers Killed in Bengaluru After Heavy Rains; K'taka CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia

With the city recording heavy rainfall overnight, flooding streets and houses in several parts, and two deaths being reported, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 25,000 each to those whose houses have been affected. He ordered completion of work relating to stormwater drains, along with secondary and tertiary drains, in several wards of the city at the earliest, besides clearing of encroachments and bottlenecks affecting the flow of rainwater.

“For two days, there have been continuous rain at several places (in the city) and there have been over 100 mm rainfall, inundating several low-lying areas. I have already spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and engineers and have put the taskforce, home guards and SDRF to work to de-clog and pump the water out,” Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said the Commissioner would be monitoring the work and the directions have been issued to set up a control room.

“As rain is expected to continue for the next two-three days, directions have been given to take precautionary measures, especially in low-lying areas….preparations were made for the rainy season and drains cleaned, but there are some geographical reasons too: Bengaluru cannot hold even 90 mm rains; adding to that gas line, water and cable work is on,” he added. The Chief Minister visited rain-battered areas of Hosakerehalli, Dattatreya Nagara, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and nearby areas and took stock of the situation.

Noting that he has got information about two deaths in Ullala, Bommai said Rs five lakh would be given to the bereaved family on behalf of the government; Rs 25,000 for those whose houses were submerged and arrangements would be made for their food and other basic needs, he said. Stating that the geographical terrain of Bengaluru, construction of houses on the banks of stormwater drains were some of the reasons of flooding, Bommai said the solution lay in the completion of ongoing work that also involves connected the drain to outside of the city for the water to flow out.

“We have identified the bottlenecks and they will be cleared within this year; Rs 1,600 crore has been provided for it. There are also some low-lying areas where secondary and tertiary drains work are being taken up. Within one or 1.5 years, we will see to it that they are done,” he said. In Bengaluru underground drainage, water supply, gas pipeline, telecom cable, electrical underground cable and several other works are on, so there are certain issues. It has been decided to constitute a taskforce to ensure road-work is taken up after all other work is completed.

