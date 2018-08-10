GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Heavy Rains in Delhi Bring Traffic to a Halt

The Meteorological Department has forecast further rains through the day and a relative humidity at 75 per cent.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
Rains in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of central and south Delhi this afternoon causing traffic congestion in some areas.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature would be 28 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

Heavy rains were recorded in Lutyens Delhi, Sarita Vihar, Lajpat Nagar and Saket causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in some areas.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, and minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
