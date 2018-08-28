GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Heavy Rains in Delhi, Gurgaon: Office-goers Wade Through Waterlogged Roads, Traffic Takes a Hit

In neighbouring Gurgaon, office-goers and school children had to wait for several hours at the metro station as heavy rains lashed the area. Reportedly, some schools have also declared a holiday.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
A tea vendor wades across a waterlogged road in Delhi (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and neighbouring Gurgaon woke up to heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat. The downpour, however, has affected traffic during office hours due to waterlogging in several areas.

Many residents, who were stuck on waterlogged roads, took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction over civic facilities in the national capital. A social media user posted pictures of ankle-deep water on roads and criticised CM Arvind Kejriwal for "appealing to help flood-ravaged Kerala when in his own state a two-hour downpour can create the same condition".








Rain accompanied with lightening was reported around Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Teen Murti Bhavan and RK Puram among other areas. Thunderstorm between 3 am and 4 am led to falling of trees, power cuts and waterlogging in many neighborhoods

Private Indian weather service Skymet said that heavy rain and thundershowers will continue over Delhi and NCR for the next 2 to 3 hours, prompting Delhi traffic police to issue an alert. The traffic police said that waterlogging has been reported from GTK towards Mahendra Park, Devli, Vayusenabad, Sangam Vihar, Rama Road and several other areas.




Meanwhile, in neighbouring Gurgaon, office-goers and school children had to wait for several hours at the metro station as heavy rains lashed the area. Reportedly, some schools have also declared a holiday. Many residents, taking metro to arrive at the Millennium City, had to leave completely drenched as public transport was also hit for a few hours amid heavy rainfall.

Huda-City-Centre
People stranded at Gurgaon's Huda City Centre metro station around 8 am (News18.com)

Light rains started at around 2 am, but it gained momentum by 4 am and between 6 to 8 am, it turned into heavy downpour, ARS Sangwan, Deputy Director National Capital Region said.

The traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging. "Our team is trying to make the traffic movement smoother," Assistant Commissioner of Police Heera Singh said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
