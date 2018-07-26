'Waterlogged Streets Traffic Jams, Road Cave in': Mayhem After Rain Lashes Delhi

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday morning, throwing normal life out of gear. Morning showers, which started at around 7 am, led to traffic jams during the rush hour in parts of Delhi and Noida.Waterlogging has been reported from various parts of the city, while as a road in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara caved in. Three buildings in Greater Noida reportedly collapsed due to the rains, though no causality has been reported.There were also reports of traffic snarl on NH-24 due to waterlogging, while office-goers were stranded in choc-o-block​ traffic on main Ghazipur turn.On Wednesday morning, Delhi received heavy downpour followed by a humid day, despite the temperature plunging two notches below normal at 32.2 degrees Celsius. Intermittent rains occurred throughout the day on Wednesday, while humidity oscillated between reached 88 and 56 per cent.The Met office has forecast overcast skies, along with the possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains, for the day.​