English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Waterlogged Streets Traffic Jams, Road Cave in': Mayhem After Rain Lashes Delhi
Waterlogging has been reported from various parts of the city, while as a road in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara caved in. Three buildings in Greater Noida reportedly collapsed due to the rains, though no causality has been reported.
There were also reports of traffic snarl on NH-24 due to waterlogging, while office-goers were stranded in choc-o-block traffic on main Ghazipur turn.
Loading...
New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday morning, throwing normal life out of gear. Morning showers, which started at around 7 am, led to traffic jams during the rush hour in parts of Delhi and Noida.
Waterlogging has been reported from various parts of the city, while as a road in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara caved in. Three buildings in Greater Noida reportedly collapsed due to the rains, though no causality has been reported.
There were also reports of traffic snarl on NH-24 due to waterlogging, while office-goers were stranded in choc-o-block traffic on main Ghazipur turn.
On Wednesday morning, Delhi received heavy downpour followed by a humid day, despite the temperature plunging two notches below normal at 32.2 degrees Celsius. Intermittent rains occurred throughout the day on Wednesday, while humidity oscillated between reached 88 and 56 per cent.
The Met office has forecast overcast skies, along with the possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains, for the day.
Also Watch
Waterlogging has been reported from various parts of the city, while as a road in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara caved in. Three buildings in Greater Noida reportedly collapsed due to the rains, though no causality has been reported.
There were also reports of traffic snarl on NH-24 due to waterlogging, while office-goers were stranded in choc-o-block traffic on main Ghazipur turn.
On Wednesday morning, Delhi received heavy downpour followed by a humid day, despite the temperature plunging two notches below normal at 32.2 degrees Celsius. Intermittent rains occurred throughout the day on Wednesday, while humidity oscillated between reached 88 and 56 per cent.
The Met office has forecast overcast skies, along with the possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains, for the day.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Kangana Ranaut Sashays Down the Runway in a Victorian Era-Inspired Anju Modi Ensemble; See Pics
- France's Benjamin Pavard Wins World Cup Goal of the Tournament
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...