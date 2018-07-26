GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
60Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
35Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
118Seats
Others

OTH

Others
50Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

'Waterlogged Streets Traffic Jams, Road Cave in': Mayhem After Rain Lashes Delhi

Waterlogging has been reported from various parts of the city, while as a road in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara caved in. Three buildings in Greater Noida reportedly collapsed due to the rains, though no causality has been reported.

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Waterlogged Streets Traffic Jams, Road Cave in': Mayhem After Rain Lashes Delhi
There were also reports of traffic snarl on NH-24 due to waterlogging, while office-goers were stranded in choc-o-block​ traffic on main Ghazipur turn.
Loading...
New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday morning, throwing normal life out of gear. Morning showers, which started at around 7 am, led to traffic jams during the rush hour in parts of Delhi and Noida.

Waterlogging has been reported from various parts of the city, while as a road in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara caved in. Three buildings in Greater Noida reportedly collapsed due to the rains, though no causality has been reported.

There were also reports of traffic snarl on NH-24 due to waterlogging, while office-goers were stranded in choc-o-block​ traffic on main Ghazipur turn.

On Wednesday morning, Delhi received heavy downpour followed by a humid day, despite the temperature plunging two notches below normal at 32.2 degrees Celsius. Intermittent rains occurred throughout the day on Wednesday, while humidity oscillated between reached 88 and 56 per cent.

The Met office has forecast overcast skies, along with the possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains, for the day.​

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...